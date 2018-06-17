Armed bandit fleeing on bicycle captured after robbing WCD business

An armed bandit was on Saturday captured after robbing a business located at Meten-Meer-Zorg, on the West Coast of Demerara (WCD).

According to information from the police, around 14:30h, the suspect, a 38-year-old male of Castello Housing Scheme, Georgetown, entered the business premises and robbed the proprietress of a sum of cash.

This publication was informed that the suspect who used a bicycle to flee the scene, was valiantly pursued by both the police and public spirited individuals and apprehended in close proximity of the crime scene.

An unlicenced Special Revolver, with four live rounds and some of the stolen money, were found in the suspect’s possession.

According to the police, ballistic tests will be conducted on the weapon to ascertain if it was used in the commission of other crimes.

Moreover, it was outlined that the suspect is also expected to be placed on identification parades in connection with several armed robberies committed in the Division.