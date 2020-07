Quick efforts by police and public-spirited citizens resulted in the arrest of one of two armed men who allegedly robbed a woman of her motorcycle along the Aranaputa Public Road, North Rupununi in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Essequibo).

“The motorcycle was recovered and a firearm suspected to have been used in the commission of the crime was found,” the Guyana Police Force said in a statement.

Police Headquarters said stringent efforts are being made to apprehend the other suspect.