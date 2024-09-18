Arguments continue today in GoG vs GTU appeal case

The Government of Guyana’s appeal in the case against the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) is ongoing in the Appellate Court, High Street, Kingston Georgetown.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall on Tuesday evening said all submissions and affidavits have been filed and arguments will continue today (Wednesday, September 18, 2024).

The AG Chambers had filed an appeal against the judgement handed down by Justice Sandil Kissoon on April 19 barring the government from deducting salaries from “striking teachers” and from stopping the remittance of union dues to the GTU. The appeal challenged the entirety of the ruling but also sought a stay of execution on the second part of the judgement.

The AG said “all of the affidavits have been filed and we filed an additional affidavit and the case before a single judge of the Court of Appeal.”

Among the Government’s arguments before the Appeal Court is that the strike action which occurred twice this year for prolonged periods even as negotiations with the Education Ministry was ongoing, was politically orchestrated.

“We put all of that before the Court of Appeal to show the court that this is the political side of the Union that we were speaking about, this is the political instigation that we always felt was behind the strike action so that case is ongoing in the Court of Appeal,” Nandlall stated during his weekly programme ‘Issues in the News.’

The Education Ministry had disclosed that every month, $700 is deducted from each unionised teacher and remitted to the GTU. This adds up to about $3.1 million monthly, and approximately $37 million annually.

Teachers proceeded on strike action twice this year demanding increases in wages and salaries and a multi-year agreement.

On August 21, the Union and the Ministry of Education (MOE) inked a three-year agreement from 2024-2026 for salary increases and other benefits for teachers. The agreement outlines for that 2024, teachers will receive a 10% increase, an 8% increase in 2025, and 9% increase in 2026.

There is also an adjustable clause which stipulates that if a higher percentage increase is announced for the general public service, teachers will also benefit from the difference.

Several other benefits were also assigned to Teachers with different levels of qualifications, those classified based on other factors and for those working in the hinterland.

