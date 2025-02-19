“Are you still supporting this kind of leadership?” – AG calls out Norton’s, Hinds’ recent remarks

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall has said the type of leadership demonstrated by certain members of the opposition must be ostracised.

He was referring to the recent controversial remarks made by leader of the Working People’s Alliance (WPA) David Hinds and leader of the People’s National Congress (PNC) Aubrey Norton.

Hinds, during his “Politics 101” programme, hurled a series of insults at Afro-Guyanese, calling them “lick bottoms,” “house slaves,” and “sell outs”, among others.

These comments were seen as a direct attack on the dignity of Afro-Guyanese who are exercising their democratic right to support a political party of their choice.

Norton has refused to condemn the remarks.

According to Nandlall, Hinds’ comments do not come as a surprise.

“What you heard David Hinds say…is what is in his mind, is what his brain is programmed to say and the fact that he has not expressed any remorse or regret over it, confirms my conclusion (that he is racist),” he said.

In condemning the remarks, nonetheless, the Attorney General noted that Hinds will not change.

“If they are prepared to say that for the world to hear, do you imagine what they say privately?”

Nandlall also spoke about Norton’s remarks that he is satisfied with the advice he gave to the squatters of Cane View/Mocha, East Bank Demerara, who lost their court challenge against the government for removing them from State lands they were illegally occupying.

The PNC leader had said “as far as we are concerned, we gave good advice to them.”

Additionally, when he was asked what advice he would give to the squatters now that they have lost the case against government and are now homeless, Norton said he would encourage them to insist that they get back the lands from which they were removed.

Nandlall has since questioned, “is this man sane?”

“He give good advice to the people?…He’s home in Plaisance by his house, he has a driver and a Prado land cruiser that the government is paying for him…these people who he advised are now homeless and he’s proud…,” he added.

Nandlall further questioned why are people, “still supporting this kind of leadership?”

“You have to cast your ballot later this year. If that is what you want to lead you, if that is the type of political leadership you want, then I guess you will get what you deserve,” he said.

“If you think David Hinds has said the right thing, then that’s the type of leader you need,” the Attorney General added.

