Applications prior to 2019 to be prioritised as Govt aims to distribute 40,000 lots by year-end – Croal

From 2020 to date, over 36,000 house lots have been distributed by the Ministry of Housing and Water.

The area with the highest land allocation is Wales Phase Two Housing development in Region Three which saw over 2300 lots distributed to citizens this year.

Non-Pareil and La Bonne Intention (LBI) Phases Three and Four along the East Coast of Demerara had some 1000 lots distributed.

For the year so far, some 6300 house lots have been distributed.

By the end of the year, the government aims to distribute some 40,000 lots, in order to meet its target of 50,000 house lots by the end of their first term in office.

In an interview with this publication, Housing and Water Minister Collin Croal reiterated that priority for house lots will be given to persons whose applications have been in the system prior to 2019.

“When we help with homeownership, it’s also about ensuring that people are able to have a better quality of life. The environment in which they live, the environment for which their children will be able to grow and to be able to occupy and to reside,” Minister Croal remarked.

According to a recently published report, more than 45.5 per cent of the 6300 house lots that were allocated were to low-income earners.

Meanwhile, moderate-income earners received 29.7 per cent of the distributed house lots, 11.4 per cent went to middle-income earners and 11.3 per cent to young professionals.

Croal explained that when the PPP administration took office in August 2020, there were some 70,000 applications in the system.

However, he noted that the administration has done a ‘good job’ with clearing the backlog.

“So, you know, we do ask for persons’ patience because as I said at an activity last Friday, it’s not just about allocating. When the staff finish allocating, they have to do a number of other things because we have to work towards ensuring [persons can] sign their agreements of sales, [get] their title, and to ensure that they have ownership. Ownership is equally important,” he explained.

