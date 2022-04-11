Applications open for Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship Program

The U.S. Embassy today announced the annual competition for the 2023 Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship Program. The application deadline is July 29, 2022.

The Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship Program is a fully funded, one-year Fellowship program offered to young and mid-career professionals who have a proven track record of leadership, a public service commitment, and the capacity to take full advantage of a self-defined program of independent study at a leading U.S. university. The Humphrey program is unique in its practice orientation for the students, as they receive high quality networking opportunities in their field, which will last throughout their career.

The program brings accomplished professionals from designated countries around the world to the United States at a midpoint in their careers for a year of graduate-level academic course work and professional development activities. The Humphrey Program was initiated in 1978 to honor the memory and accomplishments of the late Senator and Vice President, Hubert H. Humphrey. Fellows are selected on their potential for leadership and commitment to public service.

Sponsored by the U.S. Department of State, the Humphrey Fellowship Program is part of the U.S. continued commitment to the prosperity of Guyana and the region. The program provides a basis for establishing lasting ties between citizens of the United States and their professional counterparts in other countries, fostering an exchange of knowledge and mutual understanding throughout the world.

All interested applicants should visit the U.S. Embassy website at https://gy.usembassy.gov/education-culture/humphrey-Fellowship-program/ for full program details and application.