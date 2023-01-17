Applications open for 2024 YLAI Professional Fellows Program

The U.S. Embassy is pleased to announce the opening of the application period for the Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative (YLAI) Professional Fellows Program. YLAI applications are now being accepted at https://ylai.state.gov . The application for the 2024 YLAI Fellowship Program is open January 18 – February 15, 2023.

Sponsored by the U.S. Department of State, YLAI brings promising leaders representing 37 countries from Latin America, Canada, and the Caribbean to the United States to expand their leadership and entrepreneurial skills and network through skills-building workshops and opportunities to learn from and exchange with U.S. counterparts. The program will take place in the United States from March – April 2024.

This program is open to young entrepreneurs 25-35 years of age with a demonstrated track record of successfully growing their own business or social venture for at least two (2) years. Applicants must be current residents and citizens of Guyana.

The YLAI Fellowship Program is part of the U.S. continued commitment to the prosperity of Guyana and the region. The YLAI Fellowship Program supports and connects young entrepreneurs across the Western Hemisphere to take on leadership roles that benefit their communities and strengthen their economies.

To date, twenty-one young Guyanese entrepreneurs were selected to participate in the YLAI Professional Fellows Program.