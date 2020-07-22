Appeal Court to hear APNU/AFC’s challenge against CJ ruling on Saturday

The Appeal Court this afternoon held a case management hearing on the challenge against the recent ruling handed down by Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George filed by APNU/AFC’s supporter Misenga Jones.

The Appeal Court – which is being presided by Appellate Judges, Justice Dawn Gregory and Justice Rishi Persaud, and High Court Judge, Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry – has fixed Saturday at 10:00hrs for commencement of a marathon hearing of arguments.

Justice Gregory has asked the parties in the matter to condense submissions so that the hearing of the matter, which is of national interest, can be expedited.

On Monday, Justice George ruled that the recount results are valid and hence, must be used as the basis of a final declaration by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

This decision was handed down in the case brought Coalition agent, Misegna Jones, who is seeking to block GECOM from declaring the results of the March 2 elections using the recount figures.

Meanwhile, embattled Chief Elections Officer (CEO), Keith Lowenfield, has opted not to participate in APNU/AFC’s appeal.

Lowenfield’s lawyer, Senior Counsel Neil Boston, informed the Court that his client does not intend to participate in this appellate process. The CEO is the third-named respondent in the matter.

While Jones has appealed the CJ’s ruling, cross appeals were also filed by People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Presidential Candidate Irfaan Ali and General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo; and the Attorney General Basil Williams has also indicated his intention to file a cross appeal as well.