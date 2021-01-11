Appeal Court sets March 15 to hear ex-soldiers’ challenge against death sentence

Three former Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Coast Guards who have been sitting on death row since 2013, will appear at the Guyana Court of Appeal on March 15, when their challenge against their murder conviction will be heard.

The murder convicts: Sherwin Hart, Devon Gordon and Deon Greenidge were in 2013 found guilty of the August 20, 2009 murder of Bartica gold miner Dwieve Kant Ramdass. They were subsequently sentenced to death by hanging by High Court Judge Franklin Holder.

The Appeal Court had initially fixed Monday to commence hearing arguments in the matter.

However, the court was unable to proceed as there were some preliminary issues to settle on part of the defence and prosecution. After fixing rigid timelines to file submissions, the court announced that it will hear the case in March.

According to media reports, on the day in question, at Caiman Hole in the Essequibo River, the trio forced Ramdass into their boat and relieved him of $17 million, which he was carrying in a box for his employer. They then dumped Ramdass overboard.

Greenidge and Gordon are being represented by Attorney-at-Law Nigel Hughes in association with Attorney-at-Law Ronald Daniels, Attorney-at-Law Latchmie Rahamat is appearing for Hart. Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Dionne appearing for the State.

The appeal will be heard by Chancellor of the Judiciary Yonette Cummings-Edwards and Justices of Appeal Rishi Persaud and Dawn Gregory.