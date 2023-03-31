App being developed for citizens to report crimes in public transport sector

A new app currently in its final stages of development is set to change the way citizens can file reports on crimes occurring in the public transport sector.

The app will allow passengers to record misdemeanors and incidents on public transportation, giving the Police Force a forum to deal with these issues immediately.

Robeson Benn, Minister of Home Affairs, made the announcement today at the Guyana National Road Safety Stakeholders Forum 2023.

Benn emphasised the app’s importance in improving public safety and reducing crime on public transport.

Among other things, the app will allow passengers to record incidents using their phone’s camera and microphone, and provide a brief description of the situation/offence being committed.

Th Police Force, more so, the Traffic Department, will then be able to monitor incidents in real-time and respond immediately, improving public safety and acting as a deterrent to potential offenders.

The launch date for the app was not announced.

