APNU’s Region 4 Chair says AFC’s actions “distasteful”

APNU-nominated Chairman of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), Captain Daniel Seeram says the recent actions and statements made by the Alliance Force Change (AFC) regarding the functioning of the local government body are “distasteful”.

The AFC had issued a statement citing continued failures and shortcomings in the management of the RDC. The party had also expressed their lack of confidence in the APNU elected Chairman and Vice Chairman, Samuel Sandy.

See full statement from the Chairman of the Regional Democratic Council of Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica)

ISSUES CONCERNING THE REGIONAL DEMOCRATIC COUNCIL (RDC) DEMERARA-MAHAICA (REGION NO.4)

It is viewed with concern the statement and actions demonstrated by the Alliance For Change (AFC) Regional Councillors of the RDC Demerara-Mahaica (Region No.4) on Thursday 26th August, 2021. It is most unfortunate that these actions were done in the absence of the Regional Chairman which makes the situation distasteful.

After careful assessment and consideration of the reported issues it was determined that many of these issues were inaccurately stated, while others were ventilated at the level of the RDC statutory meeting where the records can attest that the necessary guidance was given and formal complaints were lodged.

To our partners in the APNU+AFC Coalition there is mutual respect for all concerns that are brought to the leadership of the RDC Demerara-Mahaica.

These matters are discussed, consulted and then informed decisions are made. With the current posture it would be favoured that good sense prevail and the intellectual authors of such actions would comprehend that this course of action bears no fruit, but only creates mischief.

To the citizens locally and in the diaspora, we thank you for your continued support and reassure you that good governance will prevail in the DemeraraMahaica Region.

In going forward, a collective unified approach is needed by all stakeholders of the Region. All pertinent issues affecting the Region should be immediately communicated in order to bring relief, provide assistance and improve the lives and livelihood of all citizens.

Daniel Seeram, J.P.

Regional Chairman

Regional Democratic Council

Demerara-Mahaica

(Region No.4)