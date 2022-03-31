APNU’s Daniel Seeram gets $20,000 bail on threatening behaviour charge

A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) member and Chairman of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) for Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), Daniel Seeram has been charged with threatening behaviour over an incident in which he and his father-in-law allegedly pulled their licenced guns on each other.

He was arraigned on Thursday before Magistrate Alisha George at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Courts. He pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on March 6, he made threatened 50-year-old Shaheed Hamid.

Seeram, 31, who was represented by Opposition Parliamentarian and Senior Counsel Roysdale Forde, was released on $20,000 bail. His matter continues on April 21.

It was reported that Seeram and his father-in-law were under investigation for allegedly threatening each other with their licenced guns.

It was reported that Hamid of Prashad Nagar, Georgetown reported to the Turkeyen Police Station that his son-in-law drew his gun, cranked it, and threatened to kill him. Other reports, however, state that Seeram reported to the Alberttown Police Station that he went to speak to his wife when her father pulled a gun on him.

The incident allegedly occurred at MovieTowne, Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown. As a result, both of them were arrested. Their firearms and ammunition were also seized pending investigations.

Last year, on Boxing Day, Georgetown Mayor Pandit Ubraj Narine was arrested by the Police on allegations that he indiscriminately fired off his licenced firearm at his Pigeon Island, Chateau Margot, East Coast Demerara (ECD) home.

Reports are that Police ranks showed up at the Mayor’s home after receiving a report from an anonymous caller. In the company of his lawyer and wife, Mayor Narine went to the Police station where his hands were swabbed for gun powder residue.

Police had confirmed that Mayor Narine was released on $20,000 bail as investigations into the alleged incident were ongoing. It is unclear, at this time, what is the status of those investigations.

It was previously reported that the Mayor and his wife were allegedly involved in a heated confrontation in their yard when neighbours called the Police and reported that he had fired his gun several times.