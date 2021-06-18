APNU+AFC will provide “good life” for Guyanese as an Opposition – Granger

Former President and Leader of the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), David Granger, today said that the APNU+AFC coalition remains strong and will continue to work togethering as the Parliamentary Opposition to bring the “good life” to all Guyanese.

He made the comments during this week’s APNU+AFC-sponsored show “The Public Interest”.

“The coalition is still working as the Opposition in the National Assembly…we still have a common vision…APNU and AFC are working together to provide a good life for the Guyanese people, that’s what is happening and that’s why were together, because we have a shared vision,” Granger said.

Granger, a former Head of State in the previous Coalition government, went on to explain that the relationship between the two parties lasted this long due to the common vision and positions the two parties share.

However, Granger’s remarks come as the AFC continues to be criticized for its submissive role to the PNC-led APNU.

In fact, the minority party in the Coalition was forced to accept a reduction in its share from 40% to 30% in the renegotiated Cummingsburg Accord – which was finalized less than a month before the 2020 elections.

Moreover recently, however, AFC’s General Secretary David Patterson had resigned from the post and as a Member of Parliament in September last year after a promised Vice Chairman position at the Region Four Regional Democratic Council was given to an APNU candidate instead.

But Patterson later rescinded his resignation.