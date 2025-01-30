‘APNU+AFC spent billions, but nothing to show for it’ – Teixeira

APNU+AFC politicians have continuously stated that they were unable to make major investments during the 2015-2020 tenure in office since Guyana was not yet earning revenue from the petroleum sector. However, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira on Thursday reminded that the PPP/C Government did not demit office in 2015 leaving the country bankrupt.

“They say they didn’t have oil money when they were in Government so they couldn’t do the things that we do. Well Mr. Speaker,…there was money left, a lot of money left,” she said during her contribution to the 2025 budget debate on Thursday.

The Minister highlighted examples including the Gold Reserves which had US$15 billion in 2015 and was reduced to US$635 million in 2019. She added that the APNU+AFC increased taxes but yet cannot show where the sums were invested.

“You taxed and it shows the money you were making, but where did it go? There is not one legacy project,” Teixeira contended.

“Don’t tell us you don’t have money…take shame off yuh face and come clean,” she added.

In fact, the Minister referred to 1992 when the PPP/C was first elected to office, noting that the state of the economy was dire but they still managed to transform it to benefit all Guyanese.

“In 1992, we were the third poorest nation in the western hemisphere, we were heavily indebted and we started to unravel what they (PNC) did from 1968 to 1992. It took us years…to make us credible again, to make us able to have money,” she outlined.

She noted that 61% of the population was living on the poverty line with widespread malnutrition but this was changed for the better during the PPP/C’s term in office.

According to Teixeira, even the Forbes Burnham regime did something beneficial for the country, while the APNU+AFC did nothing. “At least [former PNC President Forbes] Burnham could say he built [the Linden] Soesdyke Highway and he built the Demerara floating bridge. They [APNU+AFC] can’t say one project – not one project is a legacy for them in government; not one.””

Meanwhile, Teixeira noted that her government has been responsive and listening to the people leading to progress in the housing, education, tourism, health and other sectors.

She lauded the cost-of-living measures included in the 2025 Budget noting that they all will make life easier for people and less stressful.

“You in the APNU+AFC held back the forward movement of this country. You’ve taken anti-nationalistic stance,” the Minister asserted.

She further criticised the APNU’s plans for 2025 noting that is devoid of any economic strategy.

Under the PPP/C, Teixeira said she is proud of where the country is going in terms of its development trajectory as she alluded to the Linden to Lethem road, the Demerara Harbour Bridge, the Gas to Energy project and other transformational projects.

