APNU+AFC protestors take to city streets after dismissal of election petition

Scores of protestors are currently marching through the city following the dismissal of the APNU+AFC’s election petition in the High Court.

Police are currently trying to control the situation.

INews understands that several businesses along the commercial district, Regent Street, are presently closing.

Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George today dismissed the coalition’s election petition.

In her judgement, Justice George contended that nothing in the petition supports the claims of the petitioners as it relates to irregularities during the elections.

Further, she ruled that there were no breaches or violations by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), that would make the election a sham or travesty.