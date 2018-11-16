APNU+AFC leaders say coalition remains “strong and united”; no mention made of no-confidence motion

The APNU/AFC Governing Coalition, in a statement today (Friday), said it remains “strong and united and is now, more intent than ever to intensify the work in realising the good life for all Guyanese”.

This assurance came hours after a meeting between top leaders of both political groups following Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo’s announcement that the Peoples Progressive Party (PPP) has filed a no-confidence motion against the Government.

At his press conference to announce the filing of the motion yesterday, Jagdeo said that it is the hope of his Party that the country benefits from the motion, which is aimed at shaking the Government back to its senses and halting the destruction of Guyana.

The Opposition Leader added that it was made clear at the recently held Local Government Elections (LGE), where the PPP/C recorded massive wins in the majority of constituencies across Guyana, and with a whopping 45,000 votes more than the APNU, that citizens are unhappy with the direction and policies of the APNU/AFC Government.

As such, Jagdeo noted that it is time for the coalition to be called out for its continued failures.

In the joint statement issued by the APNU and AFC, no mention was made of the no-confidence motion. However, the coalition partners said their leadership met Thursday evening “to discuss a number of matters.”

Following is the full statement by APNU and AFC:

The Coalition, comprising A Partnership for National Unity and the Alliance For Change, struggled on the street, in the regions, and in the National Assembly for the restoration of local democracy.

These Local Government Elections were a clear demonstration of the democratic renewal that has been ushered in by the APNU+AFC administration. The results more than anything else, represent a victory, for democracy and for the people of Guyana.

APNU and the AFC remain steadfast in our commitment to democracy and local governance and to empowering our citizens in accordance with the Constitution of Guyana, to freely exercise their right to elect representatives of their choice to local councils.

The APNU+AFC Coalition is further committed to ensuring that the three levels of government: central, regional and municipal, through regular General and Regional Elections and Local Government Elections, complement each other and can begin to work for the common good; rather than against each other.

These elections saw all of the major municipalities remaining under Coalition governance and victories were recorded in several NDCs.

We thank the Guyana Elections Commission and its staff for the efficient execution and supervision of the elections. The exemplary organisation of these elections by the Guyana Elections Commission is commendable. It validates GECOM’s capacity to hold free, fair and credible elections in Guyana.

The Coalition would like to thank all Guyanese for the peaceful manner with which they participated in the elections. We thank all candidates who competed for office and we commend all political parties, groups and individuals for their participation.

APNU+AFC congratulates all of the voters who honoured their civic duty and participated in this process; out of their desire to see improvement in the conditions within their communities; and to see that there is improvement in the management and development of their communities.

The Coalition congratulates the successful candidates who will now become councillors within our NDCs and municipalities. It is now time to shed political partisanship and join hands and unite in working together for the development of our communities.

The successful candidates now have an opportunity to participate and to lead in the process of the renewal of their communities and to continue the reversal of the decay that had beset may of our NDC’s as a result of the near collapse of the local government system during the two decades of neglect by the Peoples Progressive Party.

The Central Government recommits to working with all elected municipal and NDC bodies to improve the lives of residents at the community level throughout the length and breadth of Guyana.

Finally, as we reaffirmed in a statement last evening, the Coalition remains strong and united and is now, more intent than ever to intensify the work in realising the good life for all Guyanese.