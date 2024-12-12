APNU+AFC hiding from their track record in Govt – Pres. Ali

President Dr Irfaan Ali has blasted the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) and the Alliance For Change (AFC) for refusing to be held accountable for its actions whilst they were in Government from 2015-2020.

During an outreach along the Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) on Thursday, President Ali explained that leaders from both parties “never speak about their period in Government”.

“They’re hiding from their records, never want to answer questions. When you ask them about the SOP [Statements of Poll], they tell you about soap,” the Head of State contended.

He reminded that executive member of the Alliance For Change (AFC) Cathy Hughes blatantly told reporters at a recent press conference that the party will not entertain questions about actions it took during its time in government or during the 2020 elections.

“I really want you to pose questions that are topical to the issues we are discussing today. We are not prepared to entertain questions that go back four or five years,” Hughes had told reporters in the presence of the AFC’s Leader Nigel Hughes, Chairman David Patterson and Executive Member Khemraj Ramjattan.

President Ali argued that, “the lady at the press conference said don’t ask us about them five years man. Well, if you want the people to trust you now then you must tell them why you try to steal the elections and you must have the decency to say you’re sorry.”

AFC Leader Nigel Hughes previously indicated that there is nothing he or his party needs to apologise for in relation to the five-month long elections in 2020.

“You make the people of this country to go through hell for five months. Our country lost an international credibility, and you can’t even say sorry,” the president said.

“You say ‘don’t ask us anything about that, don’t ask us anything about the land rent we increase, increased D&I charges, don’t ask us about the ‘Because We Care’ grant we took away from the children’…What kind of people are those who can’t be held accountable for their period,” he added.

In contrast, President Ali said the PPP administration can be held accountable for all its commitments made to the citizens.

Referring to the many issues raised by citizens of Region Two during previous outreaches, President Ali said “the small commitments like following up on the NIS issue, down to that level, we’re accountable to you. I can come and tell you what we’ve done in each of those cases. Isn’t that a government that care? Isn’t this a government that believes in you and work in your interest?”

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has already exposed the AFC and PNC-led APNU as being unfit to govern Guyana.

