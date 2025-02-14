APNU+AFC don’t care about young people – Pres. Ali

President Dr Irfaan Ali has exposed the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) for not caring about the young people of Guyana.

“The APNU+AFC Government claim to love people, Nigel Hughes and all of these guys walking into Leopold Street as if they cared, they cared nothing! As if they have any concerns, they have no concern! They were in government not only between 2015-2020, but 28 years before that, for 33 years they were in Government and what did they do in their most recent government? They didn’t care about young people,” the president said during a live broadcast on Thursday.

In revealing that the APNU+AFC administration had cut expenditure on community enhancement by 60%, President Ali said, “the very people were jumping up in a frenzy saying ‘we love young people, we love Linden, we love Berbice, we love New Amsterdam, we love sports, we love our athletes’, [but] what is the fact?”

According to the Head of State, “they cut expenditure on community enhancement averaging just about $100 million per year.”

During the 2011 to 2014 period, the Peoples Progressive Party was in government but the APNU+AFC shared a one-seat majority in opposition. During that period, the Opposition used their leverage in the National Assembly to cut the budget for several sectors.

He noted that during this period, the average expenditure on community enhancement was $300 million. This, the president said, was done even before oil and gas.

“They came in when oil was found and their average investment was $100 million,” President Ali said, highlighting the difference in philosophy between the two sets of leaders.

“This is the facts and reality they want to run away from, this is what they can’t take, this is what they want to get away from so they go back to their old position of threats, violence, racism, hate, cry of corruption,” President Ali stated.

As of recent, leaders of the APNU+AFC have been criticised for their continuous attack on young people.

