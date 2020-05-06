APNU+AFC Agent Carol Joseph disrupts Region Four vote recount process

APNU+AFC Agent Carol Joseph this morning disrupted the vote recount process of Region Four (Demerara Mahaica).

Joseph began behaving in a vociferous manner, yelling at other stakeholders present at one of the work stations.

She is heard telling another stakeholder: “who the hell is you? He has to listen to me. I am a stakeholder here!”

Presidential Candidate of the Liberty and Justice Party (LJP) Lenox Shuman, during an interview with media operatives, expressed concerns about an apparent attempt by the APNU+AFC coalition to derail the process .

“When we were at Ashmin’s building, there was a person who threatened (violence against other observers) …the lady and (other agents) all tried to disrupt the Region Four count at the very same time…So that could not just be something by chance…It is obviously an attempt to derail the count at this time.”

Joseph was already embroiled in controversy during the vote tabulation for Region Four when she allegedly provoked Executive member of A New and United Guyana (ANUG), Jonathan Yearwood.

On the day in question, Joseph had spent the afternoon haranguing and harassing other representatives from other political parties- including some GECOM staff.