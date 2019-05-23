APNU-appointed REO padlocks AFC Councillor in room

A showdown between the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) appointed Regional Executive Officer (REO) Dennis Jaikarran and Alliance For Change (AFC) Regional Councillor, Nathram in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) ended with the Police being called to the Regional Democratic Council Office.

Nathram was in an office, which is under the Regional Finance Department and located inside the Regional Compound in Anna Regina, Essequibo Coast.

However, he was trapped inside after the REO padlocked the doors.

Nathram said he called the Police, who went to the compound and finally opened the door.

The AFC Councillor said since the last sitting of the RDC where he questioned the attitude of the REO towards the acting Regional Chairman, Nandranie Coonjah – after the REO failed to recognised her – there has been high tension at the office.

However, Jaikarran said he wrote Nathram about two weeks ago, indicating that he needed to vacate his office to facilitate renovations. He said he told the Councillor that he will be temporarily housed inside another office until the renovation work is complete.

According to Jaikarran, Nathram is not complying and he was forced to put a padlock on the door because there are very important documents and equipment stored in the said office space. Police at Anna Regina have since taken a statement from Nathram and an investigation has been launched.