APNU/AFC’s move to appeal CJ ruling “selfish”, will only hurt Guyana – Ali

Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C), Dr Irfaan Ali has criticised the “selfish” APNU/AFC Coalition for moving to appeal the Chief Justice’s ruling.

According to Ali, this move shows that the APNU/AFC Coalition is bent on taking the country down a destructive path.

Chief Justice Roxane George earlier today ruled that the recount results are valid and hence, must be used as the basis of a final declaration by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

According to the Presidential Candidate, although the PPP/C is “heartened” by the ruling of the Chief Justice, it is very concerned about the several delaying tactics being employed by APNU/AFC to prevent a credible declaration of the March 2, polls.

“What is the end game…what do they hope to achieve other than hurting the entire country?” Ali asked.

Ali expressed that the Coalition is dangerously exposing Guyanese to the effects of sanctions as a result of their actions.

“They cannot continue to expose all the citizens of this country to the effects of sanctions by their selfish actions,” he said.

Ali added that as the APNU/AFC continues to find ways in delaying the declaration, those sanctions will get stronger and “all aspects of life will be affected”.

The former Housing Minister said that the “immature attacks” on the international community by the Coalition will do Guyana no good,” it will only destroy the country’s credibility,” he noted.

“These actions will continue to destabilise our country, continue to add burden on our citizens, continue to have Guyana viewed differently internationally”, he posited.|

These “delaying tactics” he said, are denying the country the stability it badly needs at this time in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and addressing the current economic issues.

Ali assured all Guyanese that his party will continue in its efforts to bring the fight to an end “very quickly” so that there could be a renewed focus on returning the country to its development path.

The Presidential Candidate called on all citizens to remain calm as the country approaches a position where the Coalition will recognise that it has no other choice but to demit office.

He pleaded with the President Granger to “act in the national interest” and allow the country to move forward by conceding defeat and allow for a smooth transition of government.

Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George had earlier dismissed the application filed by APNU/AFC supporter Misenga Jones who was seeking to block GECOM from using the recount results to declare the winner of the March 2 elections.

The CJ ruled that the only data that could be used for the declarations of the elections would have to be the recount results.

The CJ further contended that the Chief Elections Officer, Keith Lowenfield, “cannot act on his own”; he has to act based on the direction of the Commission.

The CJ also decided that the declarations made by the ten Returning Officers have been side aside and overtaken by the recount results.