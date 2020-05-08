APNU/AFC trying to undermine recount – Nandlall

The A Partnership for National Unity/ Alliance For Change (APNU/AFC) is being accused of trying to undermine the ongoing national recount.

Anil Nandlall, an Executive Member of the Peoples Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C), argued that this is part the coalition’s strategy to ensure that they do not have to accept the results of the recount.

Speaking to the media on Thursday morning, Nandlall pointed to several incidents since the Wednesday start of the activity which have led to the conclusion that the APNU/AFC is attempting to derail the recount.

“You would have seen from yesterday[Wednesday], and the people of Guyana would have been able to assess that APNU/AFC along with their [GECOM Commissioners] have constructed a common narrative and that narrative is to identify and magnify flaws in the recount process,” Nandlall stated.

He went further to remind that it is the coalition that has been deeply opposed to a recount from inception, noting, “you know of their multiple attempts to delay and thwart the process. You know of their attempt in the court to prohibit the process from taking place. When all of that have failed, you see them now as we predicted in the recount process trying to find avenues and ways of derailing and undermining the integrity of the process.”

“You would have heard from Mr. [Vincent] Alexander identifying some 20, Patterson identifying another 15 to 20 flaws. We identified flaws as well but we are working assiduously…to rectify and address those flaws successfully.”

According to Nandlall, given that the APNU/AFC continues to express confidence in their victory at the March 2 polls, he “thought that they would have encouraged the process to conclude so that they can be confirmed as the winner.”

“Yet they are magnifying, they are talking about dead voters, they are talking about people who have migrated and all sorts of flaws that they are identifying in the election,” Nandlall argued.

He also made reference to what he dubbed was a “foolish and idiotic story” concocted by the APNU/AFC about the PPP having a secret meeting with the GECOM technical personnel in the tabulation center.

He pointed out that agents from other parties, including The Citizenship Initiative’s Rhonda Lam and others, have denounced these accusations.

The GECOM Public Relations Officer, Yolanda Ward has also denounced these claims, saying that there was no secret meeting and the entire incident was blown out of proportion.