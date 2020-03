The A Partnership For National Unity/Alliance For Change has secured a total of 4,836 votes in Region Seven (Cuyuni Mazaruni).

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic received 3692 votes.

The Liberty and Justice Party (JLP) secured 925 votes.

The regional results were announced moments ago by the Region Seven Returning Officer.

A total of 14,887 electors were slated to cast their ballots on Monday last.