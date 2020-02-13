APNU/AFC incapable of translating lofty ideas into practical initiatives – Jagdeo

General Secretary of the Peoples Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Bharrat Jagdeo last night contended that the David Granger – led administration is incapable of translating its “lofty ideas” into workable initiatives.

“Granger talks about a lot of strategies, etc., but when it comes down to reality and getting things done, he is incapable of translating very lofty ideas into very practical things that matter to people,” Jagdeo said.

“[Things] like jobs, addressing cost of living, getting low income housing to people, addressing the crime rate, making sure that people pay less taxes… how they education their children and making it affordable,” he posited.

He was at the time speaking during a public meeting at Alexander Village, Georgetown.

On the other hand, Jagdeo pointed out that the PPP/C is capable of getting things done, and its track record has proven that. Moreover, he highlighted that the PPP/C ensured steady progress within the country, without the use of oil revenues.

Meanwhile, Presidential Candidate of the Party, Irfaan Ali asked the residents of Alexander Village if their lives changed for the better under the APNU/AFC administration.

“How many young people from this community, who are the closest to shorebase opportunities, were employed. What this tells you is that there is a misguided approach to ensuring local content. There is a misguided approach to ensure that the opportunities from the oil and gas sector reaches the people of our country and that is why one of the first things we have to do is to ensure we visit all of these communities and we enable you by training and investing in you to ensure that the jobs and benefits of the oil and gas come to Guyanese first,” he asserted.