APNU/AFC has a “fundamental problem” with obeying laws – former AG

Former Attorney General, Anil Nandlall has asserted that the APNU/AFC Coalition has a “fundamental problem” with obeying the law.

He further contended that the Coalition continues to use the Constitution as a tool to inflict turmoil, especially now during the already protracted electoral process.

“They have a problem, a fundamental problem in their brain when it comes to obeying the law and obeying the Constitution; and they have put this nation into mental turmoil and anguish over words in the Constitution and that is a fundamental difficulty,” Nandlall expressed during a programme on Globespan.

He posited that: “You can give them the most perfect Constitution. If they lose the election or a vote in confidence, they simply do not want to play by the rule of the game and that is a difficulty. Civilization is based upon the rule of law.”

The APNU/AFC Coalition, following the passage of the No-Confidence Motion in December 2018, resorted to the courts in what became a prolonged legal battle, to avoid holding elections within three months as was constitutionally required.

Their leader, David Granger, whilst serving as president, unilaterally appointed Justice James Patterson as Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) when the Constitution provides for that appointment to be done through a mutual agreement between him and the Opposition Leader.

And now, the APNU/AFC has once again resorted to the courts to prevent the declaration of the elections results.

Nandlall, who underscored the need for constitutional reform, explained that moving in that direction must be accepted by the population before being enacted.

“The people of Guyana will drive that process. We, of course, in government [we] will create the mechanism and lay the foundation for the constitutional reforms to take place but we are not going to choose a constitutional model and impose it on our people,” he outlined.