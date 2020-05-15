APNU/AFC Govt rejects US Senators call for more ‘credible int’l observers’ in recount

Only recently, five top ranking senators from both the Republican and Democratic sides in the United States of America formally called on caretaker President David Granger to allow International Observers from the Carter Center and the International Republican Institute (IRI) to return to Guyana to observe the ongoing national recount.

In response to their letter, caretaker Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Karen Cummings informed the US Senators of the coalition administration’s decision to reject another request by the international observers to fly to Guyana to oversee the recount.

See full letter to the US Senators: