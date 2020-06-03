APNU/AFC claims Attorney Devindra Kissoon migrated, but he was in Guyana as an accredited observer

The APNU/AFC Coalition continues to arbitrarily object to the names of persons who voted on March 2, claiming that they were not in the country.

One such person they objected to is prominent Attorney Devindra Kissoon whose serial number on the Official List of Electors is 157 for Division 413351A.

In the corresponding Observation Report, for Ballot Box 4497, the APNU/AFC objected to serial numbers 89, 93, 157, and 244.

INews has been able to confirm that Attorney Kissoon he was in the country on Elections Day and that he voted at the African Heritage Museum in Bel Air Park.

In fact, he was an accredited observer for the American Chamber of Commerce in Guyana (AmCham).

Former Attorney General Anil Nandlall confirmed in a social media post saying: “APNU/AFC objected to the serial number of prominent attorney-at-law Devindra Kissoon on ground that he migrated. Not only did Mr Kissoon vote but was accredited as an observer!”