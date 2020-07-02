APA conducts COVID-19 awareness in Moruca



The Amerindian Peoples Association (APA) has launched a COVID-19 awareness campaign in Santa Rosa Village, Moruca in Region One (Barima-Waini).

The Moruca Sub-District is considered the epicenter for Region One, with over 70 positive cases recorded to date.

Reports indicate that many residents are not adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines.

As such, the APA has collaborated with the Community of Santa Rosa to help raise awareness on this public health crisis.

A few days ago, two teams covered many places in the village including Koko, Koko Branch Road, Huradiah Public Road, some parts of Rincon, Karaburi, Haimaruni, and all the way down to Two Miles.

The APA, in a statement on their Facebook Page, said their teams reached about 280 households using loud speakers to provide information on COVID-19 to the people.

The teams also assisted the Village Council in announcing a village lockdown to begin from July 4.

On Wednesday, the APA continued its awareness campaign, targeting Kamwatta, Parakese, and Two Miles down to Kumaka Landing.

An estimated 12,000 persons reside in Santa Rosa.

The APA along with other donors have been sending relief hampers to residents there.

In fact, the APA has been donating hampers to other indigenous communities which are vulnerable in light of the COVID-19 threat.