‘Anyone can contest the elections, however, your track-record will face scrutiny’ – Jagdeo

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) on Thursday responded to reports of other political parties contesting the 2025 General and Regional Elections, including a potential party led by publisher Glenn Lall.

“This is a free country and anyone can contest the elections, however, once you declare, your track-record [will face scrutiny], the same way we face scrutiny every day,” Jagdeo said during his weekly press conference.

He was also asked about rumours that businessman Azruddin Mohamed will be running for President, saying that “I am not speaking about political ambition, but those who have declared.”

Contesting the polls comes with great scrutiny and the PPP/C General Secretary said those running for Government must be able to face tough questions and not become “cry babies” or play victims when confronted.

“I hope that when the tough questions come to the others who are going contest that they can answer,” he expressed.

Nevertheless, Jagdeo is confident that despite how many parties contest this year’s elections, the PPP will emerge the winner.

He pointed out that his party competed with 14 parties at the last general elections plus two at the regional and emerged the winner. During its time in government, he said his administration remains committed to serving every Guyanese and will continue to do so.

“We’re not perfect, sometimes there are mistakes made but on the face of it, all that we’ve done for the people of the country, we have a moral and development framework that we work within,” he told media operatives and those tuned into his livestream of the press conference.

Jagdeo added: “I’m proud of the work done by the PPP. We have been able to make sustain progress and have grown… [we] won the majority (2020) and now we’ll have a bigger majority (2025).”

The PPP/C is celebrating 75 years since its inception in 1950.

