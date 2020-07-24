ANUG says not open to dialogue with caretaker Govt

See full statement from the A New and United Guyana (ANUG)

A New and United Guyana (ANUG) notes the statements made by the APNU+AFC on July 22 that the coalition “…remains open to dialogue with other political parties and stakeholders on the way forward for our country.” The statement also says that the coalition is “prepared to act responsibly to bring a resolution to the ongoing political situation.”

ANUG notes the continued duplicity in words and actions by the APNU+AFC coalition, with the most recent example being the release of yesterday’s statement. If the coalition is indeed prepared to act responsibly, the first act would be to concede they have lost the 2020 regional and general elections. The resolution to the ongoing political situation rests with them in totality, concede and allow a new government to be sworn in.

It should be noted that the ongoing political situation they claim to want resolved, is in totality again, their own doing and making. It is nothing short of dishonesty and another display of the duplicitous nature of the leadership of APNU+AFC to say they are prepared to act to resolve a situation, a situation which they have created and is within their power to resolve.

If they are indeed prepared to act responsibly, this can be done immediately with the simple act of conceding. To not do so, only demonstrates that the coalition continues to act in bad faith and against the best interest of the nation.

ANUG categorically states that it is open to dialogue with any legally elected government, parliamentary opposition, other political parties and stakeholders on the way forward for our country. A legally elected government can only be brought about through an election’s declaration by GECOM using the votes tallied by the recount process which the APNU+AFC and PPP agreed to.

Once this is done, ANUG is determined to be at the forefront of any talks putting the issues of constitutional and electoral reform high on the agenda.