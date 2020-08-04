Antigua PM congratulates President Irfaan Ali

Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbauda, Gaston Browne, has congratulated His Excellency Dr Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.

In a letter dated August 3, 2020, Browne said: “On behalf of the government and people of Antigua and Barbuda and on my own behalf, I congratulate you warmly on your election to the presidency of Guyana.”

“Guyana and Antigua and Barbuda share a long history of cooperation, including as founder members of the Caribbean Free Trade Agreement at Dickenson Bay in Antigua in 1965 which led to the creation of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

Browne reminded that Antigua and Barbuda has also been a home to many Guyanese and persons of Guyanese heritage for decades.

“Our two countries, therefore, share strong familial ties. In our passionate commitment to regional integration, we have cooperated at many levels in the international community, including territorial integrity and sovereignty.

“It is my fervent expectation that we will continue to work closely in our mutual interest and in the wider interest of CARICOM,” Browne stated.

“As Guyana stands on the threshold of economic transformation, I wish you every success in your presidency and in the stewardship of Guyana’s affairs, and I offer you my own and my government’s support in the great cause of delivering prosperity to all the people of Guyana,” he added.

Dr Ali was sworn-in as Guyana’s 9th Executive President following the official declaration of the results of the March 2 General and Regional Elections by GECOM on Sunday.

The new President is expected to finalise his entire Cabinet this week to carry out the development agenda of the Peoples Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP).