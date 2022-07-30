Anthony Drayton records first win for Guyana in FIDE Chess Olympiad

FIDE master Anthony Drayton created one of the biggest upsets of the first-round open division.

He recorded his win against Andorra’s Jordi Fluvia in the first round of the 44 th FIDE Chess

Olympiad in Chennai, India. Drayton, rated at 1928, was elated over the victory noting that it was the highest-rated opponent he ever won against. Fluvia with a rating of 2451, an

International Master which is just below the title of grandmaster.

Guyana ranked 152 out of 188 teams while Andorra is ranked 58th in the Open tournament.

This victory for FM Anthony Drayton will improve his ELO ratings. The win for Drayton resulted in Guyana moving to 98th in the standings after the first round. The Guyana Open team was unsuccessful during their face-off with their highly rated Andorra counterparts losing the match (1-3).

The Guyana Women’s team also lost against Mexico (0-4) who is ranked 54th in the world out of 150 participating countries.

Guyana’s players will have more chances to rack up points on July 30th when Round 2

commences at 3pm IST.

The Open team players consisting of Taffin Khan, Anthony Drayton, Roberto Neto and Ethan Lee will face off against Nicaragua and the Women’s team players: Pooja Lam, Sasha Shariff, Nellisha Johnson and Jessica Callender will face off against Hong Kong.

The time control is 90 minutes for the first 40 moves, followed by 30 minutes for the rest of the game with an increment of 30 seconds per move starting from move 1. The games are played using the Swiss system and consist of 11 rounds. The games are played using the electronic clocks and boards approved by FIDE.