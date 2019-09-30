ANSA McAL launches promotion to help fight cancer

ANSA McAL Trading Limited (AMTL) on Monday partnered with the Guyana Cancer Foundation to launch the Pantene promotion under the theme, “Growing stronger with Pantene.”

The promotion will coincide with the Breast Cancer awareness month.

The purpose of the partnership is to donate $150 off of every bottle sold during the promotion to the Guyana Cancer Foundation.

During a press conference at ANSA McAL’s Beterverwagting Boardroom on Monday, ; Managing Director oTroy Cadogan was enthusiastic to continue ANSA McAL’s long fight against cancer to which he urged persons to buy the hair care product that might save a life.

Cadogan also noted that ANSA McAL will be part of more activities during the month of October to show the company’s support towards the fight against cancer.

President and Founder of the Guyana Cancer Foundation, Bibi Saeedah Akhtar Hassan expressed gratitude for ANSA McAL’s effort and contribution while noting that the fight against cancer is made a little easier with companies such as ANSA McAL joining the fight.

Further, the monies donated will go to screening and testing persons for the deadly disease.

The Pantene Hair Products can be found at all participating locations that includes; Bounty Supermarket outlets (Regent and Water Streets, Grove and Kitty), Massy Stores (Providence) , Jaigobin Supermarket, N&S Mattai’s and DSL Shop and Carry outlets (Sheriff Street, Ruimveldt and Diamond).