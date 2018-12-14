Another WBD resident nabbed with 10 pounds of cannabis

Just days after a West Bank Demerara (WBD) man was arrested and taken before the Leonora Magistrates’ Court charged for having 747 grams of compressed cannabis in his possession, another WBD was on Thursday night arrested with some 10 pounds of the said illegal drug in his possession.

According to the Police, ranks were at the time conducting an intelligence led operation when at about 20:20h, they intercepted a Toyota Allion Motorcar on the Grove Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

A search of the said vehicle saw the ranks discovering ten sealed parcels of cannabis hidden in the trunk of the vehicle.

As such the driver, a 34-year-old Westminster, Parfaite Harmonie resident was arrested and taken into Police custody. He will also be brought before the Court of Law shortly.