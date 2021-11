A 52-year-old man from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) who was infected with the novel coronavirus has died, taking the country’s death toll to 952.

The man was unvaccinated.

Meanwhile, the country has seen 134 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 36,439.

The number of cases in the ICU and hospitals has decreased to 16 and 57 respectively.

There are 2,317 in home isolation and 14 persons in institutional quarantine while recoveries stand at 33,097.