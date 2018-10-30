Another teen escapes from NOC

A 17-year-old inmate of the New Opportunity Corps (NOC) is now being hunted after he reportedly pushed down a Social Assistant at the said facility and escaped on Monday afternoon.

The teen originally of New Amsterdam, Berbice who was sent to the correctional facility to serve a three years sentence on a charge of Break and Enter and Larceny.

INews understands that at around 13:00h, Gonsalves was being escorted back to his cell when he pushed the 61-year-old Social Service Assistant, Dale Dowding and ran west out of the compound and into the big bushes nearby and made good his escape.

The matter has since been reported to the Police who are continuing their search.

Just last month, 13 other inmates had escaped from the said facility but were however recaptured several days after.

Back in 2017, oversight of the NOC’s operations were shifted from the Education Ministry to the Social Protection Ministry, to provide a stable ground for the youths to adapt to society after leaving the institution.

Youths between the ages of 10 and 18 are placed at this correctional institution for petty offences, such as wandering, minor assault and theft.