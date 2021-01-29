Another South Ruimveldt resident wanted over Ogle Airport cocaine bust

The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) has issued a wanted bulletin for Edinho Lewis of Shopping Plaza, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

CANU said he is wanted for questioning regarding the recent cocaine seizure at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport, Ogle.

CANU has already issued a wanted bulletin for Chelsea Collins of David Rose Street, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown over the drug bust.

CANU ranks had found some 534 grams of cocaine in a package of local snacks which was destined for Brooklyn, New York, USA.

Anyone knowing his whereabouts is kindly asked to make contact with CANU HQ – 2273507 or 2260431.