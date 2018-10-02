Another miner killed in mining pit cave-in

Another miner met his demise on Monday evening when a mining pit in which he was working partially caved-in on him at Issano backdam, Region Seven.

Now dead is Lennox Douglas, 33, of Canvas City, Wismar Linden.

Reports indicate that Douglas along with two others were working a drudge in the pit at around 18:00h when the accident occurred.

While working, a portion of rocks from mining pit reportedly fell onto his head.

He was however, quickly picked up and rushed to the Issano Health Centre where he succumbed to his injuries sustained.

His colleagues were taken into custody and are said to be assisting the Police with their investigations.

The death of Douglas comes on the heels of two other mining related deaths, that recently occurred in Mowasi Backdam, where Shawn Anthony James, 32, of Aishalton Village, Rupununi and Deon Sproston called ‘Jersey Joe’ of Lot 133 Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD) lost their lives after the pit they were working in also caved-in.

The Natural Resources Ministry had issued a statement indicating that subject Minister Raphael Trotman has ordered an investigation into the incident.

These latest deaths have brought the mining death rate to eight for this year.