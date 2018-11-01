Another Lusignan Prison escapee recaptured

Another of the three remanded prisoners who escaped the Lusignan Prison, Holding Bay facility by scaling the fence on October 15, was on Thursday recaptured by residents on the West Bank of Demerara (WBD).

29-year-old, Dextroy Pollard originally of Wales Village, WBD was recaptured sometime around 14:00h and handed over to the Police.

Pollard was on remand facing a break and enter and larceny charge.

He is the second of the three escapees to be recaptured as Travis Evan, who was on remand for murder was found hiding out in Linden.

Evan was apprehended at around 07:45h by ranks of the Joint Services who received a tip-off of his whereabouts.

That leaves Sudesh Dyal, 23, of Wales Backdam who was remanded for break and enter and larceny to be recaptured.

The trio had escaped from the Prison’s Holding Bag at approximately 04:30h on the day in question.