Another earthquake shakes Trinidad

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — The 10th earthquake in recent days was felt in sections of the twin island republic late Friday.

The Seismic Research Centre at the University of the West Indies (UWI), St Augustine Campus says the earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 was felt at 9:13 pm (local time).

The tremor was located at Latitude: 10.56N Longitude: 61.95W and had a depth of 10 km.

It was felt in Port of Spain, San Fernando and Arima.

With the frequency of tremors, Seismologist and Acting SRC Director Dr Joan Latchman, has warned Trinidad and Tobago and the wider Caribbean to be prepared for a major earthquake adding that the various tremors in recent days are nothing new.