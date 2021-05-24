Another “drive-thru” Covid-19 vaccination initiative planned for Independence Day

With this weekend’s Covid-19 vaccination “drive-thru” initaitive a huge success, government has planned another round of the exercise for May 26, Independence Day.

The event will be held at the Guyana National Stadium from 9:00hrs to 17:00hrs.

The first COVID-19 vaccination “drive thru”, organised by the Health Ministry, on Saturday attracted over 1000 persons, who turned up to receive either their first or second dose.

“This is a very good way of getting people to come out and gert their vaccines. Because of that, on Wednesday, Independence Day, we are going to have another session at the Stadium…So hopefully we can encourage people to come out and get their vaccines,” Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony revealed.

He noted that persons from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) as well as from Georgetown would have participated in the first vaccination drive-thru. However, most of the beneficiaries were from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).

Based on the success of the initiative, other regions are planning similar of variations of the event. The Health Minister said similar plans are underway in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) while in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), efforts are underway to set up a drive-thru site at the Berbice River Bridge.

Meanwhile, in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice), authorities are going village-to-village in a bid to get as many persons as possible immunised against Covid-19.