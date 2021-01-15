Another dolphin washes up on Essequibo foreshore

A dolphin was on Friday washed ashore on the Essequibo Coast in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

Environmentalist, Annette Arjoon-Martins, in a Facebook post, uploaded a photo of the animal, stating that it was discovered on the shore of Johanna Cecilia.

On Sunday last, a dolphin was found at the Perth foreshore, Essequibo Coast. The animal was spotted by residents and passersby. Reports indicated that the animal was covered in blood and that there were marks along the mouth, indicating that it had been trapped in a fishing net. The creature measured several feet in length.

Arjoon, in an invited comment, indicated that both dolphins were Soatalia Guianenis species. She further stated, that since the carcass of the first dolphin was still fresh, they were able to identify his sex as a male. However, the second carcass had already been attacked by carrion crows and as such proved difficult to identify its sex.

The environmentalist noted that at this time she is unable to provide any additional information relating to the cause of death since they have not completed research and testing.

“Without proper investigations, it would be difficult to determine the cause of death so I am hoping that for 2021, our institutional capacity to respond speedily and carry out such relevant investigations will be considerably enhanced,” she expressed.