The Ministry of Health has revealed that the country’s Covid-19 death toll has climbed to 306, following the demise of a 77-year-old woman from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).

This latest fatality adds to the seven already recorded for May 2021.

April 2021 was the deadliest month so far since the pandemic hit Guyana, with 65 persons losing their lives as a result of the virus.