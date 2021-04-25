Another COVID-19 death recorded; 103 new cases

Another person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died, taking the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 284.

This latest fatality is a 55-year-old female from Region 3 (Essequibo Islands-West

Demerara) who died on Saturday while receiving care at a medical facility.

Only earlier today, the Ministry of Health reported that an 80-year-old man from Region 4 (Demerara- Mahaica) and another 51-year- old man from Region 3 also died on Saturday.

Meanwhile, 103 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases in Guyana to 12,703.

However, only 1633 of these are currently active cases. This includes 12 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining 1621 persons in both home and institutional isolation.

There are also 10 persons in institutional quarantine.

To date, some 10,786 persons have recovered from the life-threatening disease in Guyana – 84 more recoveries than the previous day.

All Guyanese are reminded to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 EMERGENCY

MEASURES (NO.16), which are in effect until April 30, 2021. This order emphasises, among other things, the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving your home; the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others; and the need for good hand-hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 IMMEDIATELY or visit us at www.health.gov.gy.

See below for today’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard: