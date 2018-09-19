Another Chinese business robbed in wake of concerns raised by Ambassador

Days after concerns were raised by the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Guyana, Cui Jianchun about Chinese in the Guyanese community being targeted for robberies, another robbery has been reported, this time in Belle West, West Bank Demerara.

Reports are that the Wang Wang Supermarket at Belle West in Canal Number 2 Polder was broken into by armed men on Wednesday evening, who robbed the supermarket and shot the owner.

When INews arrived at the scene, sources confirmed that the robbery occurred after 08:00h.

The men reportedly arrived in the vicinity of the supermarket in a black car, just a few houses away from the only bridge that leads out of the scheme.

A few minutes later, shots were heard and the Wales Police Station was called but there was reportedly no response.

The owner was allegedly shot in his left leg and was taken immediately to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he is said to be in a stable condition.

Close associates to the business indicated that the days sales were taken along with other items.

CCTV footage from several cameras captured the entire incident. Spent shells were recovered at the scene but the suspects escaped and were placed on police radar.

After concerns were raised by the Chinese Ambassador about the increased robberies on Chinese businesses, the Public Security Minister Ramjattan had indicated that this was a misconception.

During the meeting between the two, the Ambassador further agreed that a meeting with the Chinese business community should be held as early as possible so that a number of concerns and questions can be directly answered.