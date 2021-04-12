Another batch of Russian Covid vaccines arrive in Guyana

The second batch of 30,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine purchased by the Government of Guyana from Russia has arrived at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

The first batch of 25,000 doses arrived in the country on April 2.

Guyana purchased 200,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccines for some US$4M. The vaccines will be arriving in the country in various batches.

The country’s vaccination campaign started in February with frontline health workers and the shots are now available to persons 40 years and over.

Guyana also benefited from 24,000 AstraZeneca vaccines under the COVAX mechanism.

In addition, the country received 80,000 AstraZeneca vaccines from India, 20,000 Sinopharm doses from China, and 3000 AstraZeneca vaccines through the Barbadian Government.