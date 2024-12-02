Annual Christmas Tree light-up: A symbol of togetherness embraced by Guyanese– Walrond

The highly anticipated annual Christmas tree light-up at Rahaman’s Park was held on Sunday evening with Tourism, Industry and Commerce Minister Oneidge Walrond highlighting that the annual event has cemented itself as a symbol of unity within the Guyanese community.

“Strategically located at a bustling intersection the illuminated tree stands as a vibrant reminder that the Christmas season a time of joy, hope and unity is upon us. Beyond its aesthetic appeal, this tree is a powerful symbol of togetherness embraced by both Guyanese and visitors alike and it embodies the spirit of Christmas joy, hope and peace, qualities that uplift us and bring our communities together.”

Moreover, Walrond related that whilst Christmas is a Christian holiday, the special occasion brings together all Guyanese regardless of their religion.

“For Christians, this time is one of reflection, gratitude and faith. It is a reminder of God’s boundless love for humanity. Yet the spirit of Christmas transcends its spiritual roots reflecting the rich diversity of our Guyanese culture. Our unique blend of traditions shaped by a tapestry of races, religions and customs shines brightest during this season. Christmas in Guyana is more than a Christian celebration like so many other of our religious observations it is a national tradition that unites us all.”

She added, “This beautiful blending of traditions exemplifies the true Guyanese spirit. One of unity, mutual respect and cultural appreciation. It reminds us that even in our diversity we respect, embrace and celebrate each other.”

On this point the mister explained that Guyanese must continue to preserve, these special occasions that promote peace and unity among the Guyanese population.

“As Guyanese, we must preserve these treasured traditions and the inclusivity that it represents. We must teach our children to honour their heritage while respecting the beliefs and practices of others. By instilling in them an understanding of our shared cultural and religious festivals we are planting the seeds of love, respect and unity for future generations.”

Additionally, the Minster expressed her appreciation to the Rahaman family, for its continuous efforts to spread joy and cheer with their annual Christmas tree light-up over the past two decades.

“I wish to extend heartfelt gratitude to the Rahmans for their steadfast dedication to this tradition. For two decades your commitment has enriched our lives and it is especially inspiring to see the legacy now carried forward by the second and third generations of your family.”

Meanwhile, before the lighting of the tree patrons were treated to musical renditions, dances and the children were given the opportunity to interact with Santa Claus. The event was made possible by several organisations, including ExxonMobil, the Ministry of Tourism, and Caribbean International Distributors Incorporated among others.

