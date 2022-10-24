Ann’s Grove woman chopped, burnt by husband succumbs days after son laid to rest

Fifty-three-year-old Sharon Scott of Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara, who was attacked and brutally burnt about her body by her abusive husband, succumbed to her injuries while receiving medical attention on Sunday.

The woman’s son, 21-year-old Seon Scott, was also hacked to death in his sleep during the attack. After committing the act, the suspect, Leon Bobb, took his own life. The woman’s death was confirmed by a family member who told this publication that it was only about a week ago, the couple’s son was laid to rest.

The family, she added, is still trying to recover from the tragedy and they were hoping that the woman would pull through. “This is so sad, is only a couple days ago, we bury Seon and now this.”

Just about a month ago, Leon Bobb went berserk and chopped his son to death in his sleep after which he turned the blade on his wife, chopping her to the neck and setting her on fire.

Police stated that Leon and his wife, Sharon, had an ongoing domestic dispute after he’d accused her of having an extra-marital relationship. It was reported that he physically abused the woman on several occasions but his son would often intervene in a bid to save his mother.

However, on the day of the incident, it is suspected that the man attacked and killed his son first to prevent him from going to the rescue of his mother.

It was reported that the young man, who was a security officer, was found lying motionlessly on a mattress with a wound on the left side of his neck.

In addition, the suspect was then found lying on a blood-soaked bed in a room, with a large wound to his abdomen and his intestines protruding, and one to his neck. He was taken to the hospital but later died.

The woman, on the other hand, was found lying in a pool of blood and her body was burnt. She was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital in a critical state where she remained until her demise.