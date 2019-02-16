Ann’s Grove teen stabbed to death in NYC

Pernell “Blizzy” Pompey, 17, formerly of Ann’s Grove on the East Coast of Demerara was on Wednesday evening stabbed to death during an argument in the Bronx, New York.

According to reports on WABC, the now dead teen was engaged in an argument with three other men in the vicinity of East 193rd Street and Decatur Avenue shortly after 19:00h. He was reportedly stab ed by his attackers and stumbled down the sidewalk to a nearby deli. He was picked up and taken to the St Barnabas Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Police said they are yet to determine the motive behind the stabbing but believe that it may have stemmed from an incident involving the now dead teen. On December 1, 2018, Pompey was accused of slashing a 19-year-old man on the right side cheek causing a laceration that required 50 stitches.

Additionally, he was accused of slashing a 28-year-old man on the right wrist and left hand which needed 10 stitches. He was arrested on December 5 and charged in connection with both incidents. At the time of his arrest, the Police said that he a knife, marijuana and crack cocaine in his possession.

He was charged again in January with criminal possession of a controlled substance, and he faced a weapon possession charge from back in August 2018.

The teenager moved to the United States seven years ago and on the night of the fatal stabbing, he had left home to hang out with a few friends. After the stabbing incident, the teen’s mother received the devastating news from a police officer who visited her home in the Bronx, a few blocks from where the stabbing took place.

The investigation is continuing and Police are yet to apprehend the suspects.