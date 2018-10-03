Ann’s Grove home of pensioner residing in the US destroyed by fire

An Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara (ECD) home was on Wednesday morning destroyed by fire of unknown origin.

Reports indicate that the house owned by a 80-year-old pensioner, who is presently residing in the United States of America, was destroyed at around 05:30h.

The caretaker of the Lot 34 Canal, Ann’s Grove house, 42-year-old Safraz Baksh was asleep in the two storey house when he was alerted to the fire.

INews understands that the caretaker was awakened by a neighbour who informed him that the house was on fire.

Upon inspections, the house was observed to be engulfed in flames.

The fire service was promptly called and they worked tediously to put out the flames.

It is unclear what are the estimated losses, however the matter is currently under investigation.